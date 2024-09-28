The lineup for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw is continuing to take shape.

This weekend, the official WWE website announced the addition of a segment involving CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, as well as two new matches for Monday’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” show.

It was announced that Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio, Carlito and JD McDonagh will face off against the LWO’s Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, and that Lyra Valkyria will also take on Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark.

Regarding the CM Punk and Drew McIntyre segment, WWE.com wrote the following:

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre to both speak before Hell in a Cell CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are just days away from competing inside Hell in a Cell and both Superstars are set to appear on Raw to discuss it.



What will happen when these two bitter enemies hit the ring with a mic? Find out on Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

Previously announced for the 9/30 show is Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match, Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable, as well as the first show since “Main Event” Jey Uso captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

