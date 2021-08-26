Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured yet another appearance from the company’s newest superstar, CM Punk, who hyped up his ALL OUT showdown with former TNT champion Darby Allin by putting him over as one of the best young talents in the industry today.

During Punk’s promo the fans in Milwaukee began a YES chant in anticipation for the Chicago Savior’s return the ring after 7 years, a phrase that has been synonymous with Daniel Bryan, who his also rumored to be appearing for AEW since his WWE departure. As the fans continued the chant Punk interrupted them by saying, “That’s somebody else’s schtick and you might just need to be a little bit more patient,” a tease that caused a massive crowd pop.

CM Punk teases Bryan Danielson on AEW!!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/dDCmRWhqQX — Italo Santana (@ItaloSantana_3) August 26, 2021

Punk immediately shifted the focus back to Darby Allin, but many noticed the tease as soon as it happened.

"It's a lot less about proving the haters wrong and it's more about proving myself right!" @CMPunk on why he needs to beat @DarbyAllin at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5 Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/24XqhJJgE1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

UPDATE: Punk later shared an old photo of him and Bryan from their ROH days on his Instagram shortly after his segment on Dynamite. Check it out below courtesy of Marc Raimondi.