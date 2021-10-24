AEW has announced several matchups for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which includes CM Punk’s first matchup on the show, tournament matches for the world title eliminator and TBS tournaments, and a TNT championshp match. Check it out below.

-Jon Moxley versus “10” First Round of AEW World Title Eliminator tournament

-The Dark Order versus The Elite

-CM Punk versus Bobby Fish

-Serena Deeb versus Hikaru Shida First Round of TBS Title Tournament

-Sammy Guevara versus Ethan Page for the TNT championship (If Guevara wins the Inner Circle faces Men of the Year and American Top Team at Full Gear)