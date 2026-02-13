CM Punk has many talents.

Among them is his ability to make fans question what is and isn’t legitimately real when it comes to his promos, something he discussed during an appearance on ESPN’s This Is Football (see video below).

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his ability to make people question if what they’re seeing is legitimate or not: “Little bit of a history lesson, I don’t think the general public ever really didn’t know that what we do — like, the winking. I think if you’re smart about it, you gotta get even more creative. I always say it’s what I do, I put the toothpaste back in the bottle. I make people go, ‘Oh, gosh, that, okay.’ And what I’m doing with Roman [Reigns] is absolutely no different. He has his stans [passionate fans]. I have mine. They see what we do on TV and they analyze everything: ‘Oh, he really got mad at that.’ And therein lies the magic, therein lies the blurring of the line.”

On his belief that WWE gives away too much about the business on WWE: Unreal on Netflix: “Yeah, I do think we give away too much on ‘Unreal.’ To me, the positive side is how it shows the human people behind the scenes. I like that as pieces on individual athletes. It’s the same reason why I enjoy watching [NFL’s] ‘Hard Knocks.’ Whereas I’m not the biggest football fan, I’m not totally invested in the season, I’ll watch the Bears, I’ll root for the Bears. But ‘Hard Knocks’ is fascinating because you get to see these guys. You see them interact with their kids, their wives, and you see all that. There’s that human element, and I think ‘Unreal’ is great for that. I don’t necessarily need a camera showing you guys talking to each other about a match.”

