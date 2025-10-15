CM Punk has a long history of issues with pro wrestling fans.

In his rollercoaster ride with pro wrestling fans over his legendary career, “The Best in the World” has had his ups and downs, respecting and appreciating the good fans, while often being pushed too far by the bad fans.

The former world champion infamously clocked a fan several years ago in WWE for thinking he was hit by the spectator, only to unknowingly hit the wrong guy in retaliation.

More recently, Punk has been pushed by the bad fans enough in recent years alone to make multiple posts on social media addressing the situation.

During a recent sit-down interview with GQ, “The Second City Saint” spoke about these type of fans being one of the hardest parts of the job he loves so much, and has dedicated the majority of his life to.

On his official Instagram Stories, the pro wrestling legend once again shared a statement aimed at the stalker-type of pro wrestling fans that try to approach wrestlers at airports and hotels.

“We unfortunately have to have this conversation again,” Punk said. “Do not turn up at airports. Do not show up at hotels.”

Punk continued, ‘I cannot believe I have to say this. DO NOT FOLLOW PEOPLE. You’ve repeatedly been politely told no, respect it. You are not a fan, you are a stalker and will be treated as such. Respect the boundaries. Stop harassing people.”

In August, Punk shared a similar, but much more brief type of statement on his Instagram Stories.

“Stop touching strangers,” he wrote. “PLEASE.”

Back in September of 2024, he wrote on Instagram about people who use their kids as an excuse to become this stalker-type of pro wrestling fan.

“Hey guys, a little reminder to respect privacy and boundaries,” he wrote. “Airports are not a meet and greet. If I have to ask you to please stop following me multiple times you have crossed a line. Please stop this. Thank you. (And stop using your children as a shield or an excuse).”

CM Punk won a triple-threat number one contender match in the main event of WWE Raw this past Monday at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The win earns him a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by his arch-nemesis Seth Rollins.

After the show, Punk shared a post on Instagram of a different nature addressing fans, thanking the crowd in Perth who attended Raw for being “tremendous” fans.

“I can’t help but think about how upset I was when I got injured last year and I had to miss coming to Perth for Elimination Chamber,” Punk’s Instagram Story video began. “I hope everybody in Perth was happy with that make-up date.”

Punk added, “You have lovely singing voices and you’re very, very loud. Man, this is the reason we do this. You were a tremendous, tremendous crowd. I hope to see you soon.”

In his most recent in-ring outing, CM Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio via Disqualification in the main event of a non-televised WWE Supershow live event in Melbourne, Australia on October 15, 2025. Check out complete results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com by clicking here.