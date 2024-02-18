It’s going to be a while before “The Best in the World” is performing inside the squared circle again.

How long?

CM Punk answered this question while talking with Caroline Pearce backstage at the UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria pay-per-view at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. on Saturday night, February 17, 2024.

“You know, fingers crossed, yeah, I was going to headline WrestleMania,” Punk said. “Obviously, now I’m not. But, you know, it’s sports. It’s what happens to athletes. Mentally, I think it’s harder because the physical pain is whatever. But I look at it just like a bump in the road. This is an occupational hazard. It happens and I’ll be back bigger and better. I’m a clumsy idiot. I tore my left triceps about two years ago, so the right one was jealous. I’m like an old cobbler. car. I’m like a 72 Nova, you know what I mean? We have to change some parts every now and again. So once we fix up all the parts, the engine’s still strong, we’ll still be good to go.”

He continued, “We’re thinking maybe six to eight months, but I’m not really in a rush to get back to compete. I’m in a rush to get healthy. I’m in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I’ll be when I come back.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.