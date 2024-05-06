CM Punk will be in Hartford this evening for WWE Raw.

The Second City Saint made headlines over the weekend when he hilariously got locked in WWE Headquarters after appearing on the pre-show panel for Backlash. Punk released a series of Instagram Stories detailing the journey, later joking that he may just stick around since Raw would be in Connecticut this evening.

PW Insider has since reported that Punk is expected to be at Raw, but there’s no word on if he will be showing up on-screen. The former world champion has previously traveled with WWE and appeared for the live crowd in segments that haven’t made the air. He was on last week’s Raw to hype his eventual feud with Drew McIntyre.

