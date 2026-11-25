CM Punk is hoping to give wrestling fans a fun escape from the current political climate this weekend.

Among the matches scheduled for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is a traditional five-on-five elimination match pitting Team USA against Team Mexico.

During a new interview on the Wingmen podcast, Punk spoke about the patriotic nature of the match and his desire to bring back the spirit of an old-school Survivor Series bout.

“It may sound a little bit corny, but this is a throwback,” Punk said. “This is USA versus Mexico, so it’s really about just pride of country and trying to be there for your teammate and win so you can kind of raise your flag.”

Punk went on to explain that he wants the match to serve as a lighthearted distraction from the political division that exists outside of the wrestling world.

“I think too often, especially lately, we have been immersed in this political warfare type thing and I’m just trying to do something a little bit light hearted and have fun with it,” he continued. “I’m not looking to fight any of my teammates, I’m looking to get in there with who I think are a bunch of legends and put on a show for everyone in Houston.”

During the same interview, CM Punk revealed what he did to John Cena that got him fined by WWE.