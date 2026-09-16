CM Punk believes some of the qualities needed to become a top wrestling star simply can’t be taught.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones: Extra Heat, Punk discussed the importance of charisma, presence and other intangibles in professional wrestling. He pointed to The Rock as an example of someone who possessed those qualities before learning the mechanics of the business.

“I think there’s a lot of things that can’t be taught. I think some of the greatest wrestling superstars all had something prior to learning how the mechanics work, prior to learning how to run the ropes,” Punk said.

“I think The Rock is a great example, he’s just somebody who is entertaining. Intangible is the greatest word I can possibly use.”

Punk added that the physical mechanics of wrestling can be taught, but standing out from everyone else is another matter.

“I can teach a monkey how to do this, right? It’s up to that monkey to show a little bit of flair and speciality like, what makes you stand out? Why should people open up their wallet and buy a ticket to come see you?”

Also during the appearance, CM Punk opened up about his long-standing vertigo issues.