CM Punk has weighed in on the upcoming WWE: Unreal series set to premiere on Netflix later this month, offering a candid perspective on the docuseries that has already sparked buzz for its behind-the-scenes access to WWE.

“The Best in the World” appeared on Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle on ESPN Radio on Wednesday to discuss the show, which debuts on July 29 and has drawn attention due to how much it reportedly pulls back the curtain on the inner workings of WWE.

“I’m probably the wrong guy to put on this show to try to talk it up,” Punk admitted. “It’s not that I’m so much against it, it’s that my entire existence in my profession, professional wrestling, you’re taught and you’re brought up and if you’re old school, you protect the business. It’s always been that way.”

Punk went on to reflect on how long the public has known that wrestling is predetermined, while also drawing a line between exposing the business and storytelling within it.

“I feel like since the 20s or 30s, everybody knew wrestling was predetermined. They talk about how they didn’t know and they talk about how in the 80s, we just kind of blew it wide open and now everybody’s exposing the business and this and that. I think if you’re living under a rock, you don’t know, but most people do know.“

He then compared WWE: Unreal to Hard Knocks, the long-running NFL docuseries that gives fans an inside look at training camps and team dynamics.

“You’re in the room, you’re seeing the special teams, you’re seeing the Xs and the Os, and you’re seeing the relationships between the coaches and the players and their families and all that, and that’s sort of what we’re doing. We’re following suit in a way. It’s just really strange, for me, at least, because I’ve always been taught you protect the business.”

Later in the interview, Punk offered a humorous take on the challenges of navigating the constant filming backstage for the series.

“I was never sure when they were filming, what they were filming, who’s mic’d up. You could probably make a really good blooper reel of me looking directly down the lens of the camera going, what are you doing? Get out, don’t film this.”

WWE: Unreal hits Netflix on July 29, 2025.

From the boardroom to the bell… and everything in between. New trailer for #WWEUnreal drops July 15. @netflix pic.twitter.com/9TEPdNtOfU — Triple H (@TripleH) July 9, 2025