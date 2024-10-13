CM Punk often visits the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to give feedback to some of the younger talent who are training there.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “No Contest Wrestling” podcast, Punk commented on going to the Performance Center fairly often and why he wants to make sure the talent doesn’t have to go through what he did during his OVW run.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his visits to the WWE performance Center: “I go home to my wife just completely humbled and emotional about it. I woke up one day and I was this dude. When kids come up to me and they’re comfortable enough to be like, ‘Hey, look at this,’ and it’s a picture of them when they’re little at an autograph signing and they tell me, ‘Hey, you inspired me to do this.’ It’s just like me getting to tell Roddy Piper, ‘Hey, you’re the reason I did this,’ and I don’t know if it meant anything to [Piper], but it meant something to me to be able to tell him that.”

On trying to make sure talent doesn’t have to go through what he did during his OVW run: “There’s a handful of indies in different places, but if they run once a month, how much experience are you getting?, When I signed and I got shuffled down to Kentucky to go to OVW I was like, ‘I don’t want to be here… The conditions were drastically different than they are now. Like NXT, the way it’s set-up now is just like a sports college program. They have everything in house and they have air conditioning [laughs].”