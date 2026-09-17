CM Punk believes his passion for the Friday the 13th franchise helps him understand the sometimes complicated relationship wrestling fans have with the industry.

During an appearance on Hot Ones: Extra Heat, Punk was asked if he had any ideas for a potential Friday the 13th reboot. The WWE star made it clear he would be interested in taking a crack at the franchise himself.

“Yeah. I mean, give me a pen, a paper, and a budget and I’m your huckleberry,” Punk said.

Punk then compared his fandom of properties such as Friday the 13th to the way wrestling fans can simultaneously love the business while also being among its harshest critics.

“That’s one of those — because I’m such a fan, I’m constantly — this makes me relate with the wrestling fan, right?” Punk said. “The wrestling fans who’s like, ‘Ah, this stinks’ and they just, you know, like nobody hates wrestling more than wrestling fans. Nobody loves wrestling more than wrestling fans.”

Punk added that he considers himself part of that same type of passionate fanbase when it comes to franchises he follows closely.

“So, I am one of them and I get it when it comes to the properties that I really like,” he said. “I’m cautiously optimistic, we should be getting a new Friday The 13th movie like once a year, every two years. It’s been a drought, it’s time to end the drought.”

Punk previously showed his appreciation for the horror franchise on the August 22 episode of WWE SmackDown, wearing a Jason Voorhees-inspired mask during his entrance.

Also during the interview, explained what makes certain wrestlers stand out and revealed his own long-standing vertigo issues.