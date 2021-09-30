CM Punk was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including how his debut at First Dance was the “best of both worlds” and how his time training MMA helped him with his in-ring performance. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls his debut the best of both worlds:

“I feel like we got the best of both worlds. I feel like it was maybe leaked or somebody found out, but there was still a giant question mark or a cloud of mystery over it.”

How his MMA run helped with in-ring performance:

“If you can breathe while a 300-pound man is on top of you trying to choke you, you can breathe running the ropes.”