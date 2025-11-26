Which match is going on last this Saturday night?

Most likely the Men’s WarGames.

Which should headline?

The Women’s.

This was the opinion of WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, who explained why he feels the Women’s WarGames match should headline over the Men’s WarGames match, which includes himself, during an appearance on Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on FanDuel TV.

“I’m a little biased,” an honest ‘Second-City Saint’ began. “My wife is obviously in that match and I’m excited to watch it. I think the women should be the main event, selfishly. I do probably think us guys will main event.”

Punk went on to explain why he feels the Women’s match is more worthy of main event status than the Men’s.

“There’s two titles involved in there, they’re not on the line, but star power is off the charts,” he continued. “But I also think the star power is off the charts when it comes to the women.”

He added, “AJ Lee coming back to wrestling and being in a cage match is a big deal. She gets to punch Becky Lynch in the face, I can only imagine how good that is going to feel. IYO Sky, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, just a huge all-star, blue-eyed, babyface dream team.”

From there, ‘The Best in the World’ went on to make a comparison to ‘The Breakfast Club’ when describing the Women’s WarGames team that includes his wife.

“It’s almost like ‘The Breakfast Club’,” he said. “They have their Bender, they have their princess, they have their nerd, they have their jock, and they have their crazy goth, Rhea Ripley. I don’t know, it’s just something about that team.”

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place this Saturday night, November 29, 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

