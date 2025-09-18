CM Punk is the five-tool player in WWE.

With that in mind, “The Best in the World” was asked which of his many talents, if any, he plans to share with the next generation of WWE Superstars and fans when his in-ring career eventually wraps up.

When asked during a recent ESPN Pardon My Take interview if he intends to stay in the business after his in-ring career wraps up, Punk responded, “Yeah. Going back to sports, I’m like the five-tool player, you know? You can put me on commentary. I could ref — that probably wouldn’t work, I’d probably take some attention away from whoever’s in the ring. I mean, there’s so many behind-the-scenes roles.”

Punk continued, “We call them producers now, but in my day we called them agents. There’s people who put shows together. There’s writers, obviously, now. Creative people. I love all aspects of the business. There’s like a thousand hats that I could wear once I’m crippled and I can’t go anymore.”

For now, Punk is enjoying the present, and is gearing up for a high stakes showdown at WWE WrestlePalooza on Saturday, as he and wife AJ Lee battle bitter-rivals and fellow married WWE couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

“I am more present,” Punk said. “I’m more, like, in the now. Not worried about yesterday, not worried about what the hell we’re doing tomorrow. And I can enjoy it, because I know this ain’t going to last forever.”

