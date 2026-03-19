Who is better than “The Best in the World”?

Not John Cena.

Not Triple H.

Not even Shawn Michaels.

During a recent interview, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was asked to play the viral game, “stop when you hear someone better.”

In this scenario, Punk was asked to remain silent if he thinks he’s better than wrestlers he hears named, and to only speak up when he hears one better than himself.

After going through a host of names that included the aforementioned trio of legends, among others, Punk finally spoke up when he heard one name in particular.

Eddie Guerrero.

“Ahhhh!” Punk quickly said when hearing the name. “I can’t pretend that I’m better than Eddie Guerrero.”

There you have it.

CM Punk is “The Best in the World.”

Unless your name is Eddie Guerrero.

CM Punk defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.