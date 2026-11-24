CM Punk is interested in seeing a long-rumored WWE dream match finally come to fruition.

With The Rock scheduled to appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday, speculation has been mounting regarding what “The Final Boss” will be doing at the show, particularly as it relates to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Punk expressed his desire to see “The Great One” square off against “The OTC” on the grandest stage of them all.

“Do you want to start the rumors now?” Punk said. “I would love to see Rock vs. Roman at WrestleMania coming up. I think that would be entertaining.”

Also during the interview, CM Punk rips Cody Rhodes over “tremendously unwise decision”.