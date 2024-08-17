CM Punk would like to set the record straight.

The Second City Saint made a miraculous return to WWE back in November of 2023, a shocking move following his ugly departure from AEW in August. During an interview on the Masked Man Show, Punk was asked about his ‘cancerous reputation’ and how some thought he carried that into WWE after the drama he had in AEW.

That’s all bullshit. None of that stuff is reality. ‘Oh, he’s a cancer.’ Listen, not everybody gets nice me. I treat you accordingly. If you’re a piece of shit, and you act that way to me, I will treat you that way. If you’re nice, you’re smiling, you want to have a good time, let’s have a good time. I’m all hugs. It’s not like I’m two different people, there are just certain people, the ones that spread those lies and say those things about me, because they can’t control me and they can’t control the things I do and say. They absolutely hate that, so they try to control the way other people feel or see me. It’s bullshit. You’re going to have to make your own judgment and draw your own conclusion.

Multiple top names in WWE, including fellow superstars, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, have openly praised Punk for being a joy to work with ever since he returned to WWE. Elsewhere in the interview, Punk called out Steve Austin and told him he’d like to have a match with him and put him to sleep. You can read about that here.