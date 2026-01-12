“The Best in the World” will have a fresh face standing across the ring from him next week.

In their hometown.

With his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line.

During this week’s special live daytime episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, CM Punk came to the ring for a live appearance as advertised.

While talking about having The Vision in the rear-view mirror following his successful title defense against Bron Breakker last week on WWE Raw, he mentioned how he’s ready for fresh challengers at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, as WWE continues the road to WrestleMania.

Before he could leave, however, Finn Balor of The Judgment Day came to the ring. Balor would go on to challenge Punk, who accepted, only to find out that Balor wants him next week in his hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

“The Second City Saint” accepted, but wanted to make sure he was fighting Balor, and not an entire group in The Judgment Day, the same way he just had with The Vision. Balor assured him it’ll be “The Best in the World” one-on-one against “The Prince.”

The match was made official.

Things are heating up! 😲 Are we getting @CMPunk vs @FinnBalor in Belfast, Ireland NEXT WEEK for the World Heavyweight Championship? pic.twitter.com/c1sNm1263m — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2026