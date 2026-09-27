CM Punk is reflecting on what he described as a “perfect night” at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide in Chicago.

Punk leaned heavily into nostalgia for the event, wearing his Straight Edge Society-era lucha mask before making his entrance to Killswitch Engage’s “This Fire Burns,” the theme song he used during the early years of his WWE career.

He then joined forces with Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano for a six-man tag team match against Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Omos.

Following the show, Punk took to Instagram to reflect on returning to his hometown and the reception he received from the Chicago crowd.

“I find myself overwhelmed once again. I don’t have the words to properly express what it feels like to experience such a magical night,” Punk wrote. “I want you to know my gratitude knows no bounds. I am nothing with the fans.

“Chicago. I love you. A perfect night. Cultures came together and we celebrated. One universal language. Wrestling.”

Punk went on to thank the fans who attended the event as well as those involved in putting the show together before closing his message with another reference to his old entrance theme.

“Thank you to everyone who came out. All the hard work from the boys. Respect and love. Until next time. This fire burns. Always.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Worlds Collide Spoilers For Show Airing On September 30, 2026 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.