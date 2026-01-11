CM Punk has added some deeply personal new ink.

Earlier this year, Punk made headlines for getting matching tattoos with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez during WWE’s tour of Japan, continuing his long-standing tradition of meaningful body art tied to major moments and people in his life.

Fans picked up on another addition during WWE’s live event in Glasgow, Scotland on January 10. Punk defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Bronson Reed on the show, but it was a new tattoo on his chest that quickly caught attention.

The tattoo features paw prints honoring Punk’s late dog, Larry — a beloved companion that Punk frequently referenced over the years on social media and in interviews.

As we reported earlier this week, it was announced via a press release that CM Punk teamed up with PAWS Chicago to honor the legacy of Larry.

Back on December 2, 2025, CM Punk posted the following statement via his official Instagram page regarding the passing of Larry:

The grief we carry is the price we pay for unconditional love. Our little Larry crossed the rainbow bridge, wrapped tightly in our arms. He was safe and happy. Surrounded by love. We rescued Larry from @pawschicago in February of 2015 and he changed our lives. I could never in one million years find the words to properly express how much we loved him nor how much joy brought us. Nothing I write, no pictures I post would do him justice. He lived a long amazing life. He watched sunsets, he chased skate boards. He made everywhere we went with him home. What a privilege to be so heart broken and devastated for having experienced such a bond. I wouldn’t change anything. Our boy is at rest. The house is quiet but we still hear the jingle of his necklace and the tip taps of his little feet on the hardwood floors. He will always be near. We will always feel him. Our hearts are broken. Until we see you again, sweetest Bobo. We love you. Forever.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE House Show Results From Glasgow, Scotland 1/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.