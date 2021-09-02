CM Punk ended up getting into a fight during Wednesday’s Dynamite from Chicago, IL at the NOW Arena on TNT.

The former WWE Champion came out for a promo, but was attacked by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. Darby Allin and Sting came out to make the save. Punk ended up hitting his finisher, GTS, at one point before clearing the ring.

Sting announced that he wouldn’t be at ringside for the match between Allin and Punk at Sunday’s All Out PPV event.

