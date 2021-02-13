Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently got a new tattoo to honor the late WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race, who passed away in 2019.

Chicago tattoo artist Nick Colella revealed on Instagram that he was doing the piece. Punk first stated back in 2019 that he was planning the tattoo.

“Stoked to do this memorial for pro wrestler Harley Race on his friend @cmpunk thanks for the trust,” Nick wrote on Instagram.

Punk often spoke highly of Race and noted back in 2019 that Race was such a big piece of his career that he deserved to be memorialized.

You can see Colella’s full Instagram post below:

