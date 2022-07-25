AEW superstar and current world champion CM Punk recently joined Skewed and Reviewed Gareth Von Kallenbach at San Diego Comic-Con for an in-depth conversation about all things wrestling, including how the champ is recovering from his broken foot sustained back in May. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his recovery his going:

“It’s healing, [but] it’s not healed. That’s a quote from my surgeon. It feels like it’s on fire every day, partly probably because I was on my feet all day yesterday. Still wear the boot, but that’s mostly because I want people to recognize that I don’t want them near my foot. I’m working hard to come back.”

Re-learning to walk:

“It’s just a s—– injury, not being able to walk and my entire calf on that side kinda shut down, so learning how to walk again is f—— frustrating. But better than I was yesterday, I’ll be better tomorrow, and hopefully I’ll see everybody soon.”

