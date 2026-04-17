CM Punk is never one to back down from a war of words.

“The Best in the World” was the focal point of a social media promo Roman Reigns released on Thursday, and during his appearance on ESPN Get Up on Friday morning, he delivered a very CM Punk-style response.

“My response is: man, I wish he brought that energy the days he actually decided to show up on a couple of Mondays,” Punk said. “Look, I take nothing away from Roman. Tremendous superstar, he has the credentials. He’s a heavyweight. He’s going to be a tough out for me.”

Punk continued, “But I am not looking to lose on Sunday. I’m sure he isn’t either. But this is about pro wrestling versus cinema.”

“The Second City Saint” then spoke about how long it took for “The OTC” to deliver his much-talked-about rebuttal on social media on Thursday.

“I’m glad that he had four days to shower and think about what he would say to me in a rebuttal and did it in a car while I wasn’t around,” he said. “But I’m going to be around and in his face on Sunday. I’m going to send him to the orthodontist. I’m going to make his orthodontist a very rich person.”

For those who missed it, you can Watch Roman Reigns’ social media video aimed at CM Punk here.

CM Punk defends the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.