‘Love that Danhausen!’

AEW and ROH Wrestling performer and viral sensation Danhausen returned with the latest installment of his video blog series, “Vloghausen.”

In the new entry shared via his @LoveThatDanhausen YouTube channel, Danhausen approaches WWE Superstar CM Punk with a special gift.

Watch the following video, or flip through the photo gallery embedded below courtesy of the official WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page, to see what special gift Danhausen gave to CM Punk that forced “The Best in the World” to smile ear-to-ear while at the same time turning beet red blushing.

Also featured in the latest Danhausen vlog, which runs at just over 13-minutes in length and was shared on Thursday, August 14, is extended footage of the clip we shared this past weekend of Danhausen trying to recruit The APA to take out The Gunns, but only offering $10 cash, an apple and a can of Coke Zero to the WWE Hall of Fame duo consisting of Ron Simmons and JBL.

You’ve gotta ‘Love that Danhausen!’