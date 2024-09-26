When CM Punk finally gets Drew McIntyre in the rear-view mirror, who is next on his hit-list in WWE?

“The Best in the World” appeared on 103.5 KISS FM out of his hometown of Chicago, Illinois this week to promote the upcoming WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event in Atlanta, GA. on October 5, as well as the WWE NXT on CW debut episode in Chicago, Ill. on October 1.

During the discussion, the WWE legend was asked who he wants to wrestle when he finishes his business with “The Scottish Warrior” inside Hell In A Cell at WWE Bad Blood 2024 on 10/5.

“It’s a fair mix of people that I’ve already been in the ring with and people that I haven’t, you know? I think getting back in the ring with guys like Rey Mysterio or John Cena, Randy [Orton], Cody [Rhodes], you know, I think there’s fun stuff to do there,” Punk said. “But then there’s the crop of people that I’ve never been in the ring with — Chad Gable is one that really sticks out. I like watching [Ludwig] Kaiser, I think he’s pretty incredible. GUNTHER, obviously. So it’s a fair mix of people that I have existed with in the past and then there’s just people that I haven’t even been on-screen with, you know?”

Punk continued, “I did some dark matches with Dominik [Mysterio] and I think I could do some pretty great television with him. I think him and Liv [Morgan] are spectacular. Damian Priest is another one. I got a loose promise with him that me and him are going to main event The Garden. He was supposed to main event The Garden in like a dark match and he had really bad flight trouble a couple months back, so he didn’t make it. So I owe him that. At least I think I told him that. So the answer unfortunately is everybody. You know, pretty boring answer.”