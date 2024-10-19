CM Punk gave a shout out to The Motor City Machine Guns on Friday night.

“The Best in the World” was doing his job as the color-commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships at the CFFC 137 event on October 18, 2024.

During the broadcast, Punk’s commentary partner said, “Shout out to all of our fans in Detroit watching tonight on UFC Fight Pass, we appreciate it,” which led to Punk responding by giving a shout out of his own to a Detroit-named duo.

“A little shout out to my buddies at Motor City Machine Guns,” Punk said before quipping, “…they’re not going to hear this.”

The Motor City Machine guns duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley made their WWE debuts on the 10/18 SmackDown, winning a triple-threat tag-team qualifier that earns them a match against DIY on the 10/25 blue brand show, where the winner will receive a shot at The Bloodline’s tag-team titles.

Check out the video clip of CM Punk giving a shout out to The Motor City Machine Guns below.