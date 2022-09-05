Following tonight’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view the company held their usual post-show scrum with the wrestling media, with the first guest being new world champion CM Punk. However, the Second City Saint would talk about much more than his triumphant title victory on the show.

For weeks there has been multiple reports indicating that Punk had his former friend Colt Cabana (real name Scott Colton) demoted from AEW to ROH. This comes from the legal fallout they had several years back. Punk was also highlighted for going into business for himself by calling out “Hangman” Adam Page on a random Dynamite a few weeks ago, which was not an originally planned spot.

At the scrum Punk revealed that he and Cabana have not been friends for years, and that he was “paying his bills” for quite some time. He assures everyone that he has kept every email and every receipt from his interactions with Cabana, and that their eventual lawsuit occurred well after he considered their friendship over. The new world champion even gave the following quote: “The two people who have made the most money off the name CM Punk is Vince McMahon and Scott Colton.” Later he added that it is no one’s business that he is no longer friends with somebody, had nothing to do with Cabana getting sent to ROH, nor cares what happens with Cabana.

Punk didn’t stop there. He then took shots at several “irresponsible AEW EVPs, who he believes “couldn’t even manage a Target” for leaking these stories to the press when they were all lies and unproven. Punk never mentions anyone by name but does state that he understands there are people “looking out for their friends,” as he used to look out for Cabana all the time by “paying his bills until he didn’t.” This led to Punk addressing the Adam Page situation, where he called the Hangman an “empty headed f***ing dumb f**k” for going into “business for HIMSELF” by mentioning his history with Cabana in a promo. He says he regrets that he followed in Page’s shoes and went into business for himself, but at the end of the day it is a business. He also is unhappy at Page’s comments to the press about not taking advice from veterans, ending his rant on the Hangman by telling him to “grow the f**k” up.

Watch a portion of Punk’s scrum below, or watch the full scrum here.