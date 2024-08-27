CM Punk always keeps things interesting. On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, that was once again the case.

“The Best in the World” went on Instagram Live while hiding under the ring with an ear-piece and a monitor during Drew McIntyre’s promo segment on the show.

Punk would surface from under the ring near the end of McIntyre’s promo, attacking him from behind with a strap and ultimately sending him retreating.

WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 this weekend at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany will feature the second showdown between “The Second City Saint” and “The Scottish Warrior,” as the two are scheduled for a Strap Match.

