CM Punk took aim at John Cena and The Rock during a “pipebomb” promo that opened this this week’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

In the opening segment, Punk called The Rock and Cena “bald frauds,” criticizing The Rock for returning to WWE whenever he chooses, despite his position on the Board of Directors.

Punk also accused Cena of stealing his win in the men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match and claimed that Cena misled children and others for years. Punk said he’d deal with both of them later.

The segment ended with Punk calling out Becky Lynch to bring Seth Rollins to the ring, leading to a massive brawl between Punk and Rollins.

Following the wild brawl between Seth Rollins and CM Punk on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Rollins vs. Punk II is booked.

Seth Rollins and Adam Pearce had a heated exchange in the parking lot later in the show, with Rollins demanding a match with Punk. Pearce eventually agreed, announcing that Rollins would face CM Punk in a Steel Cage match on next week’s episode of WWE RAW.

The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) will appear on this week’s epiosde of WWE NXT. They are scheduled to defend their TNA Tag Team Championships against Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axion) at WWE NXT Roadblock.

On the February 25th episode of NXT, The Hardyz defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights).

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s edition of WWE NXT below:

* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears

* Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker

* Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

* The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) to appear

Natalya is coming to Bloodsport.

Josh Barnett took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the Queen of Harts will be in action at Bloodsport XIII. He wrote,

“The Queen of Harts.

A member of the legacy filled Hart family. She spent time in the Hart Dungeon learning hoe to crank, rip, and tear wrestlers apart. You could say the she was BORN for this.

We she torture her opponent to the point of submission or will it be her hung from the rack? What will Bloodsport bring out of this veteran wrestler?

Nattie Neidhart is coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XIII.

Get your tickets NOW at the link in the comment below.”