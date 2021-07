CM Punk is reportedly in talks with AEW about an in-ring return. He has yet to sign a contract, but the belief is if he does sign then he would make his promotional debut on the same week as All Out in September.

Punk recently followed AEW on Twitter. It should be noted that Punk also follows WWE.

Living Colour, the band that performs the song ‘Cult of Personality’ and Punk used in WWE, also followed AEW, but quickly unfollowed them.