Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Columbia South Carolina opened with CM Punk battling Max Caster from the Acclaimed, which the Chicago Savior managed to win after trapping Caster in his signature Anaconda Vice submission finisher.

Afterwards Punk was interviewed by Tony Schiavone, who him about his title gesture from the previous week. Punk answered that he doesn’t care if it’s Adam Cole or Adam Page, he has his eyes set on the AEW championship, and vows to win it before his time in the promotion is over.