CM Punk gave AEW Rampage its biggest television rating when he made his pro wrestling return and also helped All Out sell over 200,000 PPV buys, which is a new record for the promotion.

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio. During it, he noted that they had sold over 100,000 CM Punk shirts and thousands of ice cream bars.

“What he’s done for our attendance, record TV ratings, record PPV buys. We set a live attendance mark in Chicago. We’ve set all new kinds of merchandising records . We sold over a 100,000 CM Punk shirts, ” Tony Khan said. “We’ve sold thousands and thousands of ice cream bars since he started giving those away. You know, he’s absolutely changed our business. And that was the expectation when he came in. I spent years literally talking to CM Punk, talking to him about AEW, what it could be and how much it would mean to us if he could come back to the ring in AEW. He’s doing it.”

