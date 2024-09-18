CM Punk was all over the place on Tuesday night.

During the September 17 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, “The Best in the World” appeared on multiple segments.

The WWE main roster star was involved in the latest promo battle between Giulia and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez ahead of their scheduled title tilt on the WWE NXT on CW debut show on October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

While in the ring, Punk even took some insults and had some words with Perez, who informed him she should’ve been a Drew McIntyre fan.

"I came up with an idea…" Right as @CMPunk was about to reveal his big announcement, @roxanne_wwe had to come ruin the moment! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pIednTpONS — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2024

"I finally realized I should have been a Drew McIntyre fan." This was cold from @roxanne_wwe! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vz4qnmEKDK — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2024

"The countdown is on. You have two weeks left." Giulia just sent another message to @roxanne_wwe, and the champ would have lost it if it wasn't for @CMPunk! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3Lqz1UmuTU — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2024

Later in the show, Punk shared the ring with NXT Champion Ethan Page and Trick Williams and announced that he will serve as the special guest referee for their upcoming championship contest.