Dave Meltzer discussed his recent tweet about the future of WWE Raw and its media rights deal coming up in 2024 with the USA Network on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer previously tweeted, “Things are changing greatly. Let’s just say things changed greatly with Raw negotiations from a few weeks ago. And Punk is a huge part of the selling point.”

On the show, Meltzer noted that a month ago, WWE shopped Raw around to networks such as Amazon Prime, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Disney’s FX.

WWE wants to get close to $400 million in rights fees per year. It was said that while talks with WBD seemed to be dead, it’s not, especially with CM Punk. WWE had a meeting with WBD a month ago.

The belief is WWE will finalize the Raw deal soon, and Punk opened up what may have been a shut door. The reason why Punk is working the December 30th WWE house show in LA is due to WWE knowing Punk working with Dominik Mysterio would get a great live crowd reaction.

Meltzer said that he doesn’t expect SmackDown to stay on Friday, with news likely coming out in the next few weeks. He stated again that the main thing is talks with WWE and WBD are not dead as they appeared before.