CM Punk is waiting for the “good news.”

After playing a big role at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland, costing Drew McIntyre his opportunity at Damian Priest’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk appeared at the post-show press conference in Glasgow.

During the appearance, “The Best in the World” gave an update on his injury status and when he hopes to be cleared to return.

“I’ve been cleared, only for referee duty,” Punk said. “I had a little bit of a hiccup out there. We’ll go back to the lab and reassess. I can tell you that my arm feels amazing. I got permission to skip Raw in Corpus Christi to go home to Chicago to see my doctors with the idea that I’m going to be cleared.”

Punk continued, “I think SmackDown is in Chicago next week. I’m a Raw guy, but I’m going to skip Raw, get cleared, and show up to SmackDown and let everybody know the good news. Hopefully.”

Check out the complete WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland post-show press conference via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.