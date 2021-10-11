AEW superstar CM Punk recently spoke with Sport1 about the promotion’s partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation and whether he will compete in the Owen Hart Memorial Cup tournament. The Chicago Savior later addresses his desire to become AEW world champion, stating that it won’t take him long to defeat the current title-holder, Kenny Omega. Highlights are below.

On AEW’s partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation:

I knew about it beforehand, but it still hit me like a truck when I read the press release just because I think it’s such a staggering and monumental bridge. I think it goes a long way to show and prove that Martha always wanted Owen’s memory to be revered and his legacy preserved. It just couldn’t be at WWE and if you really look at it, it makes a lot of sense. Now, the fans can embrace Owen again, like they’ve always wanted to, Martha can embrace the fans and support Owen’s legacy, like she’s always wanted to. There just wasn’t an outlet or a place to do it before. Now there is. It got me emotional reading the press release. I was like, ‘Wow.’ This is pretty special. Just as a wrestling fan.

On possibly competing in the tournament and his eventual showdown with Kenny Omega:

Why not do both? I’m not sure how the tournament is going to go, but I’m for sure throwing my name in that hat. I want to be in that tournament, 100%. I don’t know if it’s just going to be for the younger, not so on the map high-fliers, I’m not sure how that’s going to go. We’re getting there. The AEW Title is definitely something I want. I look at my career as being, I haven’t wrestled for seven years, I can’t come in and challenge for a world title right away. I look at the situation with Bryan Danielson coming in and wrestling Kenny Omega in his first match, but it wasn’t for the title. When I wrestle Kenny Omega, it’s gonna be for the title and I’m not going to need 30 minutes to beat him.

