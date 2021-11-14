Following last night’s AEW Full Gear pay per view top superstar CM Punk participated in the post-show media scrum, where the Chicago Savior discussed all things pro-wrestling, including his immediate thoughts on the match he had with Eddie Kingston.

During the interview Punk would be asked about the ROH hiatus since he was a vital part of that company back in the 2000s.

“I mean, I think it sucks that the place is going to go out of business and people are going to lose their jobs.”

He would later state that he hopes ROH star Brody King comes to AEW, then later adds that he had no idea Jay Lethal would be debuting at the show tonight.

I’d like to see Brody King here. Man, there’s so much talent there. There’s so much talent here. I’m sure you’re going to see — I didn’t even know Lethal was here until it happened. I’m sure you’re going to see different people. It’s an exciting time.”

King would respond on Twitter with a “mind-blown” gif after Punk’s comments.

(Thanks to Fightful for the transcriptions from the scrum)