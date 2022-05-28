When CM Punk first arrived in AEW he released the names of several talents he was looking to face since signing with the promotion, a list that included Powerhouse Hobbs, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Brian Pillman Jr. and current FTW champion Ricky Starks.

In an update…Marc Raimondi from ESPN tweeted out another portion of his interview with the former WWE champion, which had Punk update the aforementioned list with more names he hopes to face. The new list includes the Young Bucks, Dante Martin, another shout out to Ricky Starks, and the ultimate dream match, Kenny Omega.

CM Punk tweeted a list of AEW wrestlers he’d like to face in Feb. 21, months before he’d return. I asked him last week if he has an update to that list. Here are the names he listed: — Dante Martin

— Young Bucks

— Kenny Omega

— Ricky Starks (from original list)#AEWRampage — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) May 27, 2022

Punk will challenge Adam Page for the AEW world title at this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view