CM Punk is feeling grateful today on Christmas.

The former multi-time world champion wrote the following message on his Instagram stories hyping his first match back with WWE, which will be against Domink Mysterio at tomorrow’s Holiday House show event from Madison Square Garden.

Grateful for all the fans who have carried me to the greatest moments. Thankful for the legends that paved the roads I travel. I wouldn’t be who I am without all of you. Thank you.”So goes the Garden, so goes the business.”

Punk has been having words with Seth Rollins since returning, and has declared himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble matchup.