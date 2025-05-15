NFL teams across the league unveiled their schedules for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday night, and as is now tradition, many released creative videos to announce their matchups.

The Houston Texans’ schedule release video highlighted hometown pride, featuring hip-hop icon Bun B and other Houston legends rallying around the team’s upcoming season.

Among the fans getting hyped in the video was Zilla Fatu, adding to the local star power and excitement.

Say WAZZUPPPPPP to our 2025 Schedule ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nY5Kwh5tWl — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 15, 2025

During a recent Instagram Live session, CM Punk addressed a fan’s question about his feelings toward Saudi Arabia. When asked why he “hates” going there, Punk replied, “I don’t hate coming to Saudi. I’ve never been to Saudi.”

Speculation around Punk’s stance stems from a 2020 incident in which he criticized The Miz following Miz’s appearance on WWE Backstage.

Tickets for WWE’s summer tour of the UK and France go on sale tomorrow (Friday).

Chelsea Green was recently in New York City with Lionsgate to promote The Ballerina, a new film in the John Wick universe. Green interviewed star Ana de Armas ahead of the film’s June release.

And finally, WWE NXT will hold live events in Lakeland, Florida on Friday and Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday.