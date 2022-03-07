AEW superstar CM Punk was one of the many talents who participated in the post-Revolution media scrum to answer questions from the wrestling press. During his interview Punk, who was victorious in his Dog-Collar match against MJF, spoke about the importance of Bret Hart to the business, even adding that he would give up his second run and give it to the Hitman if he could. Highlights are below.

Says that Hart’s career coming to an end was tragic:

“I love Bret Hart and Bret’s career was cut short and it’s a damn tragedy because there’s people that go to Saudi Arabia and get paid millions of dollars and that should’ve been Bret.”

How he would give it all up for Hart to have another shot:

“I just feel super fortunate, grateful and appreciative that I got a second chance and I’d give it up in a heartbeat to give it to Bret. I’m gonna enjoy it and I just love that motherf*cker so much. He’s the greatest and he was right, Bret Hart is always right.”

