In 2021, CM Punk made his return to the wrestling world as part of AEW, seven years after walking out of WWE following the 2014 Royal Rumble.

On a recent edition of “The Masked Man Show,” Punk discussed his decision to join AEW as he was ready for something different. He said,

“In 2021, when I came back, I went with the devil I didn’t know instead of the devil I knew.”

Punk’s gamble would see him quickly reach the heights of AEW before backstage issues would result in him being suspended twice before being fired in 2023.

Today, Punk is back in WWE, now run by Triple H. Punk shared that he appreciates how different this new era of WWE has been. He said,

“It’s not a thing where they need this big superstar. They didn’t need to sign me. They were doing fine. I just think he, in a way, recognized that this is the right thing to do. Where prior administration would look at stuff and go, ‘Nope, this is the way we’re doing it because I said so.'”

Punk will headline tonight’s WrestleMania 41 (Night One) pay-per-view event against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Punk’s first main event at the show.

Lana and Eric Bischoff have signed with Paradigm Talent Agency.

Taking to Instagram today, the agency made the announcements.

