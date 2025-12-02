CM Punk’s status coming out of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames has taken an unexpected turn.

WWE lead announcer Joe Tessitore confirmed on commentary during WWE Raw on Monday night, December 1, that the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion is not currently cleared for in-ring competition, adding a new layer of uncertainty to Punk’s status coming out of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

The update aired immediately after a video package recapping Punk’s ongoing issues with John Cena.

Punk, who anchored the babyface squad in Saturday’s double-cage main event WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2025 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA., ultimately ate the pin after a dramatic closing sequence that saw a hooded attacker drill him with a stomp before Bron Breakker followed with a thunderous spear.

As noted, WWE is planning on CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker as one of the WrestleMania 42 main events for next year’s show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

The moment stunned the crowd and shifted all momentum to the heels, who went on to pick up the win.

One bad break after another for Punk.

Despite the attack, Punk was able to leave the ring under his own power, offering at least one positive sign in an otherwise bleak update for the champion.

At this time, there is no timetable for Punk’s return to action, and WWE has not specified the nature of the injury or the severity of the setback. Officials are said to be taking a wait-and-see approach as evaluations continue.

