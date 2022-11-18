CM Punk is currently doing rehab for the torn triceps suffered at AEW All Out, and the Wrestling Observer reports that his recovery is going “really well.”

There’s no update on the potential buy-out of Punk’s AEW contract. He is still under contract and his merchandise is being sold at AEW events.

On a related note, word is that Colt Cabana’s recent return to AEW action “only made things worse” in regards to the Punk – AEW situation.

Cabana wrestled ROH World Champion Chris Jericho on the November 2 Dynamite, in his first AEW show since March. This added to the speculation on Cabana’s absence being related to the influence that Punk previously had within AEW.

Cabana’s return was reportedly a decision made by AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan, and not a suggestion someone else came up with. Punk remains adamant that he had nothing to do with Cabana being away from AEW earlier this year, but a lot of AEW talent believe, and insist, differently. This is openly talked about within the company.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.