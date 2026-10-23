A conversation with CM Punk has helped inspire a significant physical transformation for WWE NXT Superstar Sean Legacy.

Legacy recently took to social media to share before-and-after photos documenting his progress, revealing that he has dropped from 217 pounds to 199 pounds while making substantial changes to his diet and training routine.

According to Legacy, the motivation came from a backstage conversation with Punk during an NXT live event in Virginia over the summer.

“A few months ago, I had a conversation with CM Punk at a live event about his diet and workouts,” Legacy wrote. “I’ve looked up to him for years, but that conversation hit at a time when I really needed it.”

Legacy explained that the discussion motivated him to become more disciplined with his nutrition, workouts and in-ring training.

“It made me want to demand more of myself and follow through.”

The NXT prospect went on to detail the changes he has made in recent months, including increased cardio and conditioning work.

“Since then, I’ve been eating cleaner, pushing myself in the gym, doing cardio five/six days a week, and putting in the ring work and conditioning,” he continued. “You can see the difference in these pictures. What you can’t see is how much better I feel mentally.”

Legacy emphasized that the benefits have extended beyond his physical appearance.

“I feel more focused, more confident, and better than I ever felt. I’m sharing this because maybe somebody else needs that same push. I didn’t realize how much of what I was looking for would come from taking better care of myself.”

He concluded with some advice for others looking to make similar changes.

“Eating better. Moving more. Showing up consistently. Sometimes the things you keep putting off are the things that could change how you feel every day. Stay Super.”

WWE previously released a behind-the-scenes vlog documenting Punk’s appearance at the NXT live event, which included footage of Legacy approaching the former WWE Champion backstage and complimenting him on how he has maintained his physique.

Legacy officially joined the NXT roster in early 2026 after making an impression through the WWE ID program and WWE EVOLVE.

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