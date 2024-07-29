CM Punk is looking to tag with one of his most famous opponents of all time.

The Second City Saint appeared at San Diego Comic Conc, where he was asked about having another matchup with John Cena, a hot topic especially since Cena announced his WWE retirement tour earlier this year. Punk states that he would rather team with his old rival, as that is something that would make their story more interesting.

If I had to tag up with somebody to beat some people up? It would probably be Larry. Everybody’s asking me, because Cena has announced his retirement — obviously they want to see us fight each other,” Punk said. “I think there’s something to me and him tagging. I think that could be pretty interesting.

Punk and Cena have clashed multiple times in WWE, none more famous than Money In The Bank 2011 or their epic Raw match in 2013. Before even thinking about this massive partnership, Punk will have to focus on Drew McIntyre, who he faces this Saturday at SummerSlam.

