“The Best in the World” recognizes the talent of “The Prodigy.”

But he still thinks she got lucky on Sunday night.

After the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. on June 9, WWE Superstar CM Punk interrupted Roxanne Perez while she was taking part in a post-show interview backstage.

“Are you surprised,” Perez questioned when talking about her defeating TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace to retain her NXT Women’s Championship. “Tell me right now, are you surprised? Of course you are, aren’t you? Because everybody was surprised. But why? Why? I’m The Prodigy. There’s no one like me.”

It was at this point that CM Punk entered the camera shot and gave his two cents.

“Hold up, just calm down one second,” Punk said. “I’m sorry to bust in here. Listen, you’re the champion for a reason. You’re head and shoulders above all these women here. You’re head and shoulders above all the TNA Knockouts. But tonight, you got lucky. I need you to focus on this. I need you to be who you are, I need you to be The Prodigy. You don’t need anything else,” Punk said.”

Perez replied, “Thanks for the advice. What a hypocrite, huh?”

