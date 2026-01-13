WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk isn’t exactly rushing to the spotlight when it comes to Netflix’s behind-the-scenes series WWE Unreal. With season two set to premiere later this month, Punk made it clear that his presence on the show is far from guaranteed. He explained on NotSam’s podcast that while producers approached him about sitting down for an interview, the logistics never aligned with his comfort level. “I know they were asking me to do an interview for it… and we never did the interview,” Punk said, adding that while cameras are everywhere in WWE, his actual involvement remains uncertain.

That hesitation fits Punk’s long-standing mindset as an old-school performer who still values kayfabe, even in an era where constant access is the norm. While he admits the cameras are part of today’s wrestling ecosystem, he’s not shy about setting boundaries when needed. “I’m not super thrilled about it, but if I don’t want them to shoot something, I just go, ‘Don’t shoot it,’” Punk explained. Still, he isn’t dismissive of the concept entirely. Punk praised the first season for humanizing talent like Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, even as season two shifts focus toward names such as Seth Rollins, Naomi, and R-Truth, whether Punk chooses to be part of that story or not.